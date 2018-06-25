Mum's incredible Kmart bedroom hacks go viral

THE year is 2018, and the only thing we like more than budget-friendly home items, is awesome ways to hack them into expensive-looking budget home items.

Alicia, a Gold Coast mum and creator of My Burleigh Reno on Instagram has been wowing the internet with some incredible Kmart home hacks that can make any room look like a million bucks, for a tiny fraction of the price.

Luxe for less

Alicia's small touches are what make her hacks so popular. Take her simple upstyling of the popular Scandi shoe rack. Just some fabric and a staple gun are all you need to step these up into something gorgeous and unique.

Or get weaving...

Want to turn that plain old basket into a boho-chic designer piece? Just get to weaving.

Alicia uses Jute rope from the craft section of Kmart to create these beautiful tasselss that dress up any basket.

Creative ways to DIY your own decor

Alicia doesn't just add a few tassels to things, she straight out creates all new items from things you might not have thought of.

Take these cool throw pillows, they're actually made up of placemats sewn together! The two placemats used to create the pillow are from Kmart for $3 each, they're sewn with Jute twine from Bunnings and raffia from Spotlight.

Not just Kmart

This creative mama isn't just Kmart focussed, just check out this awesome Bunnings hack that turns seagrass placemats into cute baskets and pot holders using just a bit of string. Not bad for $1.95!

Be right back, I'm just going to dash out and go on a quick hack based shopping trip...

This story originally appeared on Kidspot and has been republished with permission.