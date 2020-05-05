Mum’s inner-strength as newborn fights for life

TREASURED: Kate Willis and daughter Adaline are looking forward to Mother's Day celebrations this coming Sunday.

UNDERGOING a lifesaving double-lung transplant at age 25 is only one of many physical challenges Kate Willis has faced in her lifetime.

Despite the mother-of-one’s cystic fibrosis diagnosis at only 11 weeks old, she said nothing had been as difficult as watching her own newborn daughter’s fight for life.

Her little girl Adaline, 4, was born prematurely at 27 weeks following complications with Mrs Willis’ “terrible” pregnancy – something that was feat in itself.

“Cystic fibrosis drugs affect the placenta; it eats it away and can result in a lot of metabolic issues which make pregnancies with the condition really difficult.”

“I had pre-eclampsia and issues with the medication that I was on. I wasn’t putting on any weight, my blood pressure was really high, I got diabetes and a blood clot too. I just wasn’t well; I feel like the pregnancy took a lot out of me,” admitted Mrs Willis.

Little Adaline was born after an emergency induction resulting in a lengthy stay for both mum and bub.

“She was in hospital for 100 days and I was in for about 12 weeks. It was a very fragile time, Adaline had lots of issues like most prem babies, lots of lung issues.”

She described the time as “frightening”, adding doubts were cast over whether baby Adaline would survive after multiple resuscitation attempts.

Today, along with New Zealand-born husband John, Mrs Willis has returned to her native Rockhampton after a 13-year stint in Brisbane.

“I actually moved because I was due to have a transplant. And then we decided to come back because I got really sick and it was just easier with family here,” she said.

Before her transplant, she revealed, the better part of her life was spent in and out of hospitals every few months which prevented the completion of many milestones.

Mrs Willis has since gone on to finish her university studies and now operates successful wellness business CHNG Naturopathy and Nutrition in Rockhampton.

“I was really busy in the lead up to COVI-19, but I’m just doing online consultations for now. I’m not sure how the virus affects transplanted lungs, but I guess I would get quite sick.”

While work might be slowing down, Mother’s Day celebrations are most certainly not.

“John’s a really good cook, he’s always whipping up something, so we’ll probably have a little celebration at home.”