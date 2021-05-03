Menu
Skye Mcdiarmid’s mobile phone revealed drug offending. Generic file photo.
News

Mum’s mobile phone revealed drug offending

Darryn Nufer
3rd May 2021 12:00 AM
A Capricorn Coast mum’s drug offending was exposed when police found incriminating text messages on her mobile phone.

Skye Mcdiarmid, 39, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to possessing a mobile phone suspected of being used in a drug offence.

The court heard that on March 4, police stopped a vehicle that Mcdiarmid was a passenger in and conducted a search for drugs.

On Mcdiarmid’s mobile phone, officers found several messages that related to the supply of dangerous drugs.

Mcdiarmid, a mother and housekeeper, told Magistrate Jason Schubert that she had previously been “associated with the wrong crowd” and she had now “got away from that” for the sake of her children.

Mr Schubert noted that Mcdiarmid had no criminal history and had not been charged with a supply offence before fining her $400.

No conviction was recorded.

