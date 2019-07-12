Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Mum’s nightmare as train leaves with child

by James Mottershead
12th Jul 2019 11:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MOTHER travelling on the Glen Waverley line had the longest 15-minute wait of her life last night when train doors separated her from her child.

Travelling towards Glen Waverley, the mother and child, who was in a pusher, were separated at 6.09pm when trains doors created ultimate panic.

A passenger immediately pressed the emergency button to contact the driver of the train who contact Metro's control centre.

- Were you on the train? Email james.mottershead@news.com.au

Public service officers were contacted to make sure they were on hand at Heyington station to receive the child.

The PSOs looked after the child for six minutes while the mother caught the next train to Heyington station.

The mother and child were reunited at Heyington station. File image
The mother and child were reunited at Heyington station. File image

After an agonising 15 minutes, she was reunited with the child at 6.24pm.

Metro is currently reviewing the incident and will review CCTV footage regarding the incident.

It comes after a similar incident occurred at Southern Cross station in May, where a mother's arm was caught in a closing train door and was forced to watch it take off with her pram and baby on board.

The distraught mum was reunited with her child at Flagstaff station.

More Stories

child editors picks mother train transport

Top Stories

    Victims of Crime Qld is 'not a compensation scheme'

    premium_icon Victims of Crime Qld is 'not a compensation scheme'

    Crime Why she has to sue CTP instead of getting Victims of Crime help

    Making her mark as the Sugar Cookie Queen of Rockhampton

    premium_icon Making her mark as the Sugar Cookie Queen of Rockhampton

    News 'I love seeing the happiness and delight in a clients face'

    Mt Morgan Range road closed

    Mt Morgan Range road closed

    News If you're heading to Mount Morgan, there are detours in place

    COURT: 58 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

    premium_icon COURT: 58 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

    Crime See the full list of people appearing in court today