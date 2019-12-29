Mum’s plea for drivers to stop ‘flying’ down beach

Police officers on the beach at Teewah conduct alcohol, drug and speed testing of drivers. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

A MUM holidaying at a popular tourism spot has pleaded for drivers to slow down on the beach.

Kerri Richards and her family have been holidaying at Teewah Beach over the Christmas break, as they do several times a year.

Despite noticing less campers than previous school holidays, possibly due to recent fires, she believes just as many people are continuing to speed past families on the beach.

"It's 50km per hour on this stretch of beach but people are doing way more than that and I think it's because it's hard sand that's nice to drive on," Ms Richards said.

"They don't realise there's a township right here and they need to slow down because there could be children playing in the sand.

"We're lucky there has been no fatalities."

Ms Richards was appreciative of a police operation targeting beach drivers speeding and driving under the influence.

"Naturally people are slowing down when they see the police sitting on the beach," she said.

"I'm not sure what more could be done to get the message across to drivers when we already have clear signs.

"Maybe we need more signs."

Ms Richards urged parents to be vigilant when taking their children up the beach.

"We can't have our nose in a book or be on the phone because no matter how much you warn your children, it's easy for them to get distracted," she said

"The wind could pick up a body board or something and in seconds they could be running down the beach after it."