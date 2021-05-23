Mum’s plea to NDIS over son with disability

Dylan Rankin has jumped leaps and bounds to improve his physical health and co-ordination as part of physical therapy programs, but they have left his mother thousands of dollars out of pocket as the NDIS doesn’t fully cover them.

The 26-year-old Rockhampton man lives with a disability and his mother Jan Cherry decided to get him to a personal trainer for 18 months, to see how things went.

Dylan improved his physical condition a little bit but then the NDIS funding came in which didn’t cover all of these sessions, so he was then booked in with Activate Health in Rockhampton.

He's been doing hydrotherapy, boxing and gym sessions which help movement co-ordination.

“We had the NDIS funding approved and it didn’t cover all of that so I needed to put more money into it, and the girls just brought him up,” Ms Cherry said.

Before joining up, he was overweight but now doctors have assessed him to be in very good physical condition.

“To see him using his communication, his movement co-ordination, the whole lot, out of something that could be made fun, is incredible,” Ms Cherry said.

Activate Health has helped Dylan Rankin significantly improve his physical fitness.

Active Health exercise physiologist Mikaela Nuojua said Dylan has been going to them for a few years now and had improved his strength so much he could now do exercises he couldn’t do before and could also put on the boxing gloves by himself.

“It’s really good to see. It sort of makes us happy that we can help him,” she said.

“And he loves it. He’s always got a smile and he’s always making us smile.”

Although these physical therapy sessions have significantly improved Dylan’s health and life, it has come at a cost that hasn’t been fully covered by the NDIS, leaving Ms Cherry thousands of dollars out of pocket every year.

And while she’s willing to pay the price for this beneficial therapy, she’s been trying to tell the NDIS how much these programs are improving Dylan’s life, and doesn’t feel the service is funding it enough.

“We were only funded a little bit through NDIS and I was paying for it out of my own pocket,” she said.

Come review time, they managed to get a little bit more but this still hasn’t curbed the $5000 price tag.

“NDIS really needs to have a serious look at this funding because it’s inadequate.”