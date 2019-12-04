Menu
Generic photo of a motorist texting and using other iPhone apps while driving a car in Sydney. Mobile phone
Mum’s reason for texting and driving disqualified

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
4th Dec 2019 2:06 PM
A ROCKHAMPTON woman was observed by police driving and texting along Moores Creek Rd, while disqualified from driving.

Serama May Lambert pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on December 2 to the two charges.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said police had stopped at a red traffic light at 10am on November 15 at the lights and observed Lambert pick up a mobile phone.

He said police intercepted Lambert who told them she had received a SMS from her daughter.

Lambert had been disqualified from driving for one month on October 28.

Lambert told the court her daughter was having an asthma attack and she chose to drive.

She was fined $900 for both offences and disqualified from driving for two years.

