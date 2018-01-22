'Mum's so strong': Son's update on critical Yeppoon artist

FAMILY of Yeppoon woman Robyn Campbell say her strength will get her through after a horror accident left her in a critical condition over the weekend.

The breakfast radio host and local artist was attempting to jump start the station's van with co-workers around 9.45am on Friday, when seconds later she was pinned between a pole and a car.

Ms Campbell was rushed to Rockhampton Hospital with serious head and abdominal injuries for emergency surgery and later flown to Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital for recovery.

Family of the much-loved 4NAG employee say although she has a long road of recovery ahead, she is improving each day.

Robyen Campbell was critically injured during an incident at her workplace, 4NAG, in Yeppoon on Friday morning.

Her son, Bart Turner, spoke to The Morning Bulletin this morning after flying down on Saturday to be by her bedside.

Bart, 30, said his mum was initially placed in an induced coma after her accident.

Bart Turner says his mum, Robyn Campbell, is getting better everyday after she was critically injured in a tragic accident on Friday morning. Contributed

"Her injuries are really significant, there's damage to her lungs, broken ribs and she had bleeding on the brain," he said.

Bart explained she was flown to Brisbane as a precaution in case emergency neurological surgery was needed.

Robyn suffered her injuries after attempting to start a car, which Bart thought may have accidentally been in reverse and dragged her backwards.

A vehicle slammed into reverse as Robyn Campbell attempted to jump-start the 4NAG van with president Phillip Walters. Win News Central Queensland

"That hasn't been necessary but and they are easing her off sedation now," he said.

Robyn was slowly becoming alert again with Bart saying she's getting better every day.

"Mum's so strong she's been through a lot," he said.

Bart said his family was thankful for all the messages from friends and family offering support and especially grateful for the emergency services.

"All the doctors and emergency staff were incredible so they deserve a huge thank you from all of us," he said.