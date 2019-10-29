Mum’s taxi reeked of cannabis

The car Mary Caroline Smith was driving when police pulled her over reeked of cannabis.

The car Mary Caroline Smith was driving when police pulled her over reeked of cannabis.

YOUR odds aren’t great if your car reeks of cannabis when police pull you over.

That was the case for driver Mary Caroline Smith when she was intercepted on the Capricorn Highway at Fairybower outside Rockhampton on August 30.

Also in the car was the 54-year-old’s son, his girlfriend and another friend.

When police officers approached the vehicle they saw two of the back-seat passengers not wearing seatbelts and rushing to put them on.

The occupants had bum-bags on their laps and one of the rear passengers was attempting to hide something.

The front-seat passenger was trying to do the same and appeared to be affected by a substance.

Police noticed he was rocking, shaking and rapidly consuming soft-drink in a peculiar manner, all while sweating heavily. After police asked whether he had any illicit drugs in his possession he attempted to leave the vehicle and was stopped and arrested.

This passenger admitted that he had drugs in a bag inside the car including a syringe that was “ready to inject”.

Police found cannabis, viagra and drug utensils in the vehicle.

Smith said she didn’t know there were drugs in the car but pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday to a possession offence.

“Police believe that (because of) the drug-affected behaviour of the front passenger, the suspicious behaviours of the rear passengers and the overwhelming odour of cannabis within the vehicle that the defendant would have been aware of the presence of drugs within the vehicle,” Police prosecutor Jessica King said.

“And police believe the defendant knowingly facilitated the transport and possession of those drugs by those occupants.”

Magistrate Jeff Clarke fined Smith $800.