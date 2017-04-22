Exciting truth behind local leader's belly bump revealed

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga and her husband Wayne have announced they are having a baby.

The announcement coincides with Mrs Lauga's official endorsement as the ALP candidate for the seat of Keppel in the next state election.

She revealed she was 14 weeks pregnant and candidly shared her feelings which were typical of those facing parenthood for the first time.

"My husband and I are expecting our first child in October, I'm very excited and slightly terrified, probably like all new parents," she said.

"It's going to be very difficult, like all mums, to juggle work and personal life but as the saying goes, if you've got something that needs doing, give it to a busy person."

Mrs Lauga said she was grateful to have a strong support network around her with both her parents and her husband's parents living locally.

She said they were also very excited about the prospect of helping look after their grandchild.

"I think being pregnant and the prospect of being a mother makes you put a different perspective on life and your priorities," she said.

"I'm certainly very interested and passionate about our region's young people and making sure we've got jobs, the health services and the education.

"It makes me even more passionate about it, now that I've got my own little one on the way.

"I'm very much looking forward to continuing to work for the people of Keppel and hopefully continuing that through the next election."

Mrs Lauga has just received official endorsement to run in the next state election.

She said the Premier, Anna Palaszczuk could call the election anytime between now and April next year and she was "ready and raring to go whenever she called it".

"It's very humbling to be endorsed by the Queensland Labor Party as a candidate in the state election for Keppel," she said.

"I've been really proud to have worked as part of the Palaszczuk government to grow jobs and our local economy.

"I've had a very big two years and I have been working hard for the community, but I've got so much more that I want to achieve to make our community an even more prosperous place."