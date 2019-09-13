Mum’s turning point after bub’s diagnosis

FAMILY EFFORT: Alexis, Kris, Nickson, Kirsty and Nate will all don their loud shirts next month.

LIFE without her daughter dancing along to the music is unimaginable for Lammermoor mum Kirsty Pendlington but it could’ve been a reality if it wasn’t for hearing support service Hear and Say.

Alexis was classified as deaf in her newborn scans and by the time she was nine weeks old she had hearing aids.

The diagnosis was a turning point for Kirsty – should her daughter learn sign language or live an Auditory-Verbal life enabling her to hear and speak to others.

She chose the latter and when Alexis was 11 months old she received bilateral cochlear implants.

Kirsty still remembers the day when her second child opened her eyes wider and started to engage more with her surrounds when she heard the world properly for the first time.

Alexis dressed brightly in her favourite colours.

Since that moment she’s watched her daughter live a life she wouldn’t have thought possible.

“She is a very happy, bubbly, outgoing, little girl,” Kirsty said.

The six-year-old attends prep at Sacred Heart Primary School in mainstream classrooms, a routine Kirsty said wouldn’t exist without Hear and Say.

“Her life would be totally different. I couldn’t even imagine it to be honest,” she said.

Hear and Say has not only provided financial support and services for the family but the organisation has also transformed their knowledge.

“When I first had Alexis I didn’t know the impact on the families lives,” she said.

When Alexis first got her implants, Kirsty had to fly with her to Brisbane every week for check-ups, slowly they started going once a fortnight and now they go every six months.

“There is a lot of time involved to keep her at that level where she is reaching her goals,” Kirsty said.

Through Hear and Say Kirsty works with a therapist and audiologist to monitor Alexis’ progression – she also completes learning sessions with experts via skype.

The services Hear and Say provide cost $10,000 per year, per child, to ensure they learn to listen and speak just like any other kid their age.

Since having Alexis Kirsty has lived challenges she didn’t know existed – she said creating awareness for the cause was important for everyone.

Kirsty is calling on members of the community to don their loudest shirt possible for Hear and Say’s annual fundraiser, Loud Shirt Day on Friday October 18.

Her goal is to see businesses, families and community members come together on the Yeppoon coastline all dressed brightly to raise funds and awareness.

If they get enough people involved they could take the title of Queensland’s Loudest Town.

Register for the event at www.hearandsay.com.au