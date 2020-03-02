Mum‘s ‘upside down’ bikini shocks

Tammy Hembrow isn't one to shy away from daring swimwear looks, so it's no surprise she's tried out one of the most divisive bikini trends out there.

In one of her latest Instagram posts, the Gold Coast-based influencer shared a photo of herself poolside in a pink Dior bikini.

But while the swimsuit was of the traditional string bikini style, Hembrow had taken the unusual step of wearing her top upside down, showcasing plenty of underboob.

The risky style didn't go unnoticed by Hembrow's followers, with many jumping in the comments to let her known her top was the wrong way around.

"Ma'am … your bikini might be upside down," one wrote, while another added: "The top looks backwards but I still love you."

Tammy Hembrow shared one of her signature bikini photos – except she was wearing her top upside down. Picture: Instagram/Tammy Hembrow.

Meanwhile others expressed disbelief at the trend, asking how it was practical.

"How is that bikini even staying on," one fan commented, with another adding: "Some trends shouldn't be followed."

"I never got why girls wear it upside down haha," one follower wrote, while another was convinced by Hembrow's look: "I'm gonna start wearing my top like this lol."

But Hembrow wasn't bothered by her followers' reaction.

"Tf does she have the bathing suit top upside down for?" one person asked, to which Hembrow replied: "Maybe cause I feel like it? Lmao."

The upside-down bikini trend first surfaced on Instagram in mid-2018, with models tying both strings of their triangle tops around the middle to create a cleavage-boosting strapless look.

However Hembrow has taken things to the next level now by tying the bottom string around her neck to show off more underboob.

It's not the first bikini trend the Tammy Fit creator has embraced, with Hembrow showing off her famous figure in a "naked" swimsuit last year.

Last September Hembrow shared two photos of herself in the Minimale Animale splendour suit which at first glance, looked like she was in the buff.

The $190 skimpy design features just string at the back but there are patches at the front to protect the wearer's modesty.

But it didn't stop some of Hembrow's followers from being baffled by the look, with one asking: "Wait, where's the swimsuit?

Hembrow caused a stir with this ‘naked’ bikini last year. Picture: Instagram/Tammy Hembrow.

Hembrow is a big fan of the skimpy bikini and last year launched her label Saski Collection's first bikini line, Saski Swim.

Speaking to news.com.au at the time, Hembrow said she was a fan of the revealing swimwear design and having her first swimwear line reflect her personal style was a "no-brainer".

"To be honest, I've been really confident in my body the last couple of years particularly because I've really worked hard on it," she said. "For the first one I really wanted to make it very me."

But wearing the revealing styles hasn't been without its critics, with Hembrow revealing she often cops hate for her skimpy looks.

Hembrow launched her own swimwear line last year. Picture: Instagram/Saski Collection.

"Definitely, I think there will always be people that will make comments and say you're a mum, you shouldn't be wearing something like that," she said.

"But everybody is entitled to their opinion. I'm not going to stop being me or catering to my audience of girls because of that divisive opinion."

Hembrow was also happy to answer one of the biggest questions that gets asked about skimpy bikinis - can you actually swim in them?

"You can definitely swim in it, I've made sure that it covers the right areas," she said with a laugh.

"We're looking at bringing out some more styles in the future as we expand the bikini line, but I love that look personally and they are wearable."