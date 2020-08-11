Mum’s vile, drunken assault on cop

A woman charged with seriously assaulting police has learned her fate in Brisbane District Court.

A Queensland mum has been jailed for a vile drunken assault on a cop that was fuelled by her friend’s home-brewed spirits.

Roslyn Jane Burrell dabbed at her eyes as Brisbane District Court was told how her day drinking landed her in a drunken confrontation with the law last year.

The scuffle led the arresting officer to have a disease test after she spat in his face.

A tearful Burrell, 39, blew kisses to her supporters as she was led away to begin her brief sentence on Friday.

She pleaded guilty to two counts of seriously assaulting a police officer.

The court was told police pulled Burrell over in Caboolture while she was driving home on September 12, 2020.

The court was told Roslyn Jane Burrell attacked the officer after a day of drinking strong home-brewed spirits with her friend.

She had spent most of the day drinking strong home-brewed spirits with a friend – called a “bad influence” by her defence barrister – and had recently stopped taking her mental health medication.

She told the police she was “pissed” and they had “got her” before skolling a can of beer handed to her by her friend.

Crown prosecutor Hamish McIntyre said the mum became aggressive when police started taking property from the car and trying to arrest her.

“She kicked an officer in the leg … her language escalated to calling them ‘dirty dogs’ and c***s,” Mr McIntyre said.

Burrell spat in an officer’s face as she was forced into the police car and scratched his hand so hard it cut through the protective glove and drew blood.

In custody, Burrell registered a blood alcohol reading of 0.203 – more than four times the limit.

The court was told Burrell had a history of alcohol-fuelled violence.

While making no apology after the incident, she had recently written to police indicating her remorse.

Her defence barrister, Tom Polley, said his client had a dysfunctional upbringing and had issues with alcohol.

Since being charged, Burrell had undergone counselling and taken efforts to curb her alcohol intake.

Mr Polley said Burrell, who had two adult children, had a solid work history and was highly regarded by her current employee at an avocado farm.

Judge Gregory Lynham ultimately imposed a head sentence of nine months jail but set her parole release date in July.

“The simple reality … is you’ve got to do something about your drinking problem,” Judge Lynham said.

“Regrettably for you, the only reason you’re before the courts today is the obvious longstanding difficulty you’ve had with alcohol hasn’t been properly addressed.”



Originally published as Mum’s vile, drunken assault on cop