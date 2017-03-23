Mum's violent head stomping attack after 12 Jim Beams

Cecilia Catherine Mimi pleaded guilty to one charge of public nuisance following a fight after a night out drinking where she stomped on another woman while the woman was on the ground.

THE extreme level of violence after a night out on the town shown by a single mother with no other violent history concerned a Rockhampton magistrate.

Cecilia Catherine Mimi was visiting family in Townsville when she went out drinking with her cousin for the night.

She consumed at least 12 Jim Beam cans, when she got involved in an altercation where she stomped on another woman's head, punched her in the head four times, kicked her while she was on the ground and slapped her.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden told the court police attended the corner of Ogden and Stokes St at 9am on March 28 , 2016, where the victim pointed towards Mimi as the person who attacked her.

However, the victim did not want to lodge a complaint in relation to the matter, Ms Marsden said.

Mimi, of Woorabinda, pleaded guilty in court on March 8 to one charge of public nuisance.

The court heard the whole situation started as a verbal argument between Mimi, her cousin and the victim.

Mimi, 21, alleged the victim was being "smart” and she warned her to stop before the fight became physical.

"My concern is the extreme level of violence in this case,” Magistrate Mark Morrow said.

"Stomping on people when they are on the ground usually leads to imprisonment.

"You are lucky you are not facing a more serious offence.”

He sentenced Mimi to two years probation.

At the time, Mimi's two children - aged two and four - were being cared for by other family members.