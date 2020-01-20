Munchow shows mettle in low-scoring contest

Gracemere’s Steven Roser at the crease in the Cap Challenge game in Rockhampton. Picture: Allan Reinikka

CRICKET: A half century from Steven Munchow helped Gracemere get home in a low-scoring contest against Rockhampton Brothers yesterday. SUNDAY

Brothers skipper Luke Reid won the toss and sent Gracemere in to bat at the Rockhampton Cricket Grounds in Round 14 of the Frenchville Sports Club Challenge.

It proved a good move, with veteran quick Murray Harch dismissing opener Luke Johnstone on the first ball.

That set the tone for the innings as the Brothers bowling attack, led by Harch, rolled Gracemere for 103 in the 25th over.

Rockhampton Brothers bowler Jake Olive in full flight against Gracemere. Picture: Allan Reinikka

Tim Acutt with 13 was the only other Gracemere batter to reach double figures.

Harch was on fire, finishing with an incredible 6/20 from his eight overs.

Brothers were tracking well in the run chase at 1/27 but lost four wickets for just 10 runs as the momentum swung well and truly back in Gracemere’s favour.

Brothers were bowled out for just 72 in the 34th over, with Johnstone and Josh Hamilton taking three wickets apiece.

Johnstone said he was relieved to get the points, given his side was defending a relatively low total.

He praised Munchow and his bowlers, while also saluting the efforts of opposition bowler Harch.

“We struggled early on. We were 3/13 after five overs and Steven Munchow came out and got 55 off 53 balls,” Johnstone said.

Gracemere's Kurt West is bowled by Rockhampton Brothers Michael Harmsworth. Picture: Allan Reinikka

“Our bowling effort was really good and we walked away with the win. It doesn’t really matter how you get it, as long as you get the win.”

Reid was left to rue what might have been.

“We couldn’t have asked for much more with the ball. Unfortunately, the batters didn’t hold up their end,” he said.

“An easy run chase made hard. We should have got home but we didn’t.

“We had to bat a long time without a lot of wickets, really take the game away from them.

“Full credit to Gracemere, they were able to take wickets regularly through the middle there. We just never got a good flow on or a partnership, unfortunately.”

In yesterday’s other game, Frenchville chased down Capricorn Coast Parkana’s total of 182 to get the win at the Yeppoon Showgrounds.

Saturday’s two fixtures were cancelled due to the wet weather.

The Frenchville Sports Club Country Carnival is on this weekend, meaning Cap Challenge action will return on February 1.