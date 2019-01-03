Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic Life Flight Bell 412.
Generic Life Flight Bell 412. Brian Cassidy
Breaking

Mungindi man crushed

Ellen Ransley
by
3rd Jan 2019 9:59 AM

A MUNGINIDI man was airlifted to Brisbane yesterday afternoon, after he was reportedly crushed by heavy machinery.

Life Flight's Toowoomba based rescue helicopter was called to the Mungindi Hospital around midday, after a man aged in his fifties had an excavator bucket landed on his head.

The patient was admitted to Princess Alexandra Hospital around 8pm last night.

He is believed to be in a stable condition, with head, neck, and ankle injuries.

To complete the nearly 900 kilometre mission, the helicopter was refuelled three times, and the crew changed over in Toowoomba.

editors picks life flight mungindi rescue toowoomba

Top Stories

    Tributes flow for Gracemere miner killed in dozer tragedy

    premium_icon Tributes flow for Gracemere miner killed in dozer tragedy

    News Friends and family devastated by the loss of a 'great man'.

    Teen charged with drink driving after crashing car into tree

    premium_icon Teen charged with drink driving after crashing car into tree

    News Eye witnesses say they were appalled by the behaviour of the teen

    • 3rd Jan 2019 12:32 PM
    'It was a pleasure and privilege to have him in my life'

    premium_icon 'It was a pleasure and privilege to have him in my life'

    News Rocky sports coach pays tribute to her beloved nephew

    Respect the royals says Rockhampton's own Lady Yocklunn

    premium_icon Respect the royals says Rockhampton's own Lady Yocklunn

    News Husband was Director of Protocol for Queen in Papua New Guinea.

    Local Partners