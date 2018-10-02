Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HAPPY DAYS: Cameron Munster trains with Melbourne Storm.
HAPPY DAYS: Cameron Munster trains with Melbourne Storm. Contribued
News

Munster and Hunt make Kangaroos line-up

Steph Allen
by
2nd Oct 2018 5:09 PM

LEAGUE: Rockhampton product and former Capras player Cameron Munster has been confirmed as a member of the Kangaroos squad.

Despite a controversial performance in Sunday night's 21-6 grand final loss against Sydney Roosters, where he became the only NRL player to earn two sin-bins in a grand final, Melbourne Storm's number six made the cut alongside fellow CQ export Ben Hunt.

Dragon's Ben Hunt during the ANZAC DAY match between the Sydney Roosters and St. George-Illawarra Dragons at Allianz Stadium. Picture. Phil Hillyard
Dragon's Ben Hunt during the ANZAC DAY match between the Sydney Roosters and St. George-Illawarra Dragons at Allianz Stadium. Picture. Phil Hillyard Philip Hillyard

Hunt is expected to vie for a spot on the bench to come on in the halves or at hooker.

ben hunt cameron munster kangaroos
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Missing girl found after four years

    Missing girl found after four years

    Crime A QUEENSLAND child missing for four years has been found after a long-running police investigation.

    Man busted with 877 MDA tablets given 'free to friends'

    premium_icon Man busted with 877 MDA tablets given 'free to friends'

    Crime 'The wheel completely fell off the car' and he turned to drugs

    Resources and energy sector on track for record earnings

    premium_icon Resources and energy sector on track for record earnings

    Money The world is hungry for Australia's commodity exports

    Local Partners