Munster and Hunt make Kangaroos line-up

LEAGUE: Rockhampton product and former Capras player Cameron Munster has been confirmed as a member of the Kangaroos squad.

Despite a controversial performance in Sunday night's 21-6 grand final loss against Sydney Roosters, where he became the only NRL player to earn two sin-bins in a grand final, Melbourne Storm's number six made the cut alongside fellow CQ export Ben Hunt.

Dragon's Ben Hunt during the ANZAC DAY match between the Sydney Roosters and St. George-Illawarra Dragons at Allianz Stadium. Picture. Phil Hillyard Philip Hillyard

Hunt is expected to vie for a spot on the bench to come on in the halves or at hooker.