MUNSTER: From Emmaus class clown to The Cauldron

GO GET THEM: Rockhampton's Cameron Munster will make his State of Origin debut in next week's decider.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Cameron Munster has always been one to talk a big game.

He's a class clown, exuding a confidence that border-lined on arrogance, a lad with a larrikin streak that always landed him in strife.

His daring but playful attitude once saw him go head first through a wall at school - much to the amusement of classmates.

But through the brash cockiness, the self-confessed young punk can walk the walk and come Wednesday night, in front of 52,000 fans, we find out how well.

"He can be a cheeky bugger oh yes. He has always been like that, even gives it to Bellamy - that's the larrikin in him," father Steve said with a laugh.

"Always the class clown, always getting into trouble at Emmaus. And he was very loud and boisterous at home too.

"Over the years he would keep doing something silly. One time he put his head through a wall at school. They were mucking around, tackling each other and he, of course it was Cameron, was the one with his head through the wall.

"The boys were made to pay for it and plaster the wall up."

The skinny kid that could play seemed destined to be languished in all the B-teams. Always too small to become a regular part of the Emmaus arsenal.

As his mates around him were scouted by NRL teams, Munster would miss out.

By chance, a knee injury in school landed him before a physio, where he heard the precise news he wanted to hear.

"They noticed a gap in his knee cap that meant more growing was to come, and then he sprouted up a year later," Munster senior said.

"Once he got some height and hit the gym he bulked up and was never frightened of anyone.

"But right up to Grade 12 he was in and out of the A-side. He once went off to Confro with the B-team and lined up against Anthony Milford.

"He actually wasn't even going to try out for Capras under-18s, but got a tip off saying he should. He was going to keep playing cricket, but eventually trialled out and won the player of the year."

Munster's career has been on fast-forward ever since - his remarkable rise from the Capras to the Melbourne Storm and the Maroons, all of his own making.

Current CQ Capras skipper, Gavin Hiscox recalled the day a skinny blonde kid, straight out of school, rocked up at training.

"He was always joking around, very confident, very cocky. He would always stir Butch Hetherington up when he was trying to be serious," Hiscox laughed.

"He would just bait people and say what he thinks, really cocky, but loaded with talent.

"He set the place alight when he first came in, the times when he would go back to Norths he would absolutely kill it.

"One game I saw him score three tries and it honestly looked like he was toying with grown men.

"He was a good kid, but there were a couple of times we would have to pull him in a bit."

Hiscox, who played with and against Tim Glasby in Rockhampton, might be a mad Blues diehard, but will silently cheer on his former teammates.

"I still keep in contact with both of them, I played against Tim when I was at Yeppoon High," he said.

"I think Cam still has that bit of cheek about him. I was talking to Tim and he said he did it to Bellamy early on. Bellamy basically said 'who is this upstart'?

"For Game 2, I was hoping Tim would do well and he did. It's the same for Game 3. I will be worried whenever Cam gets the ball though.

"He played above his weight and still does."

Steve and his wife Deborah are a humble pair from the country and Wednesday night will be their first time they set foot at the hallowed ground.

"To go to Suncorp Stadium to watch a game as big as this, with your son playing..." Steve said.

"My wife was lost for words - we are so proud.

"We just never expected a boy from the country to play Origin. And the decider as well. It is all on the line."

Here is hoping the class clown becomes the Dux of Origin.