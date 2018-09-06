Munster makes Dally M nominees

Rockhampton's Cameron Munster has been named as one of 10 NRL players up for the Dally M Medal

RUGBY LEAGUE: Rockhampton product and Melbourne Storm five-eighth Cameron Munster has been named as one of ten league legends up for the prestigious Dally M Medal and Provan-Summons Player of the Year.

A number of well-known names are featured in the top 10 line-up, such as Storm hooker captain Cameron Smith, Rabbitohs' hooker Damien Cook, Sharks' winger Valentine Holmes, Roosters' centre Latrell Mitchell, Knights' fullback Kalyn Ponga, Cowboys' lock Jason Taumalolo, Roosters' fullback James Tedesco, Warriors' fullback captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Cowboys' retiring half back captain Johnathan Thurston.

Munster, 23, attended Emmaus College and was known for his larrikin-demeanour, cheekiness and boisterousness.

Due to his small frame, it seemed Munster's chances at advancing from the school's B-grade team were few and far between.

However, after a lucky growth sport and plenty of time in the gym, Munster gained not just muscle but also a renewed confidence in his ability on the field.

In and out of A-grade throughout his senior year, Munster took a chance after graduation and tried out for the Capras under-18 squad.

He was then signed in the team's Intrust Super Cup.

It was while playing for Capras in 2013 that he was snatched up by Melbourne Storm and in that same year he was named Queensland Cup Rookie of the Year.

In 2014, he played for Storms' National Youth Competition team and the Intrust's Eastern Suburbs Tigers.

Munster has since represented Queensland in the State of Origin from 2017-2018.

He was also selected in the 24-man Kangaroos squad for the 2017 Rugby League World Cup and made his test debut for Australia against France.

The winner of the Dally M will be announced this month.