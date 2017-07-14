25°
Munster rates amazing Origin debut one of his career best

Pam McKay
| 14th Jul 2017 12:36 PM
Rockhampton's Cameron Munster makes a charging run for the Maroons in the Origin decider at Suncorp.
Rockhampton's Cameron Munster makes a charging run for the Maroons in the Origin decider at Suncorp.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Cameron Munster rates his sensational Origin debut as one of the greatest games of his rugby league career.

The 22-year-old champion set Suncorp Stadium alight with his starring role at five-eighth for the mighty Maroons who swept to another Origin series win with a 22-6 win.

With his NRL club, the Melbourne Storm, having a bye this weekend, Munster is enjoying a few days of R&R at home in Rockhampton.

The former Emmaus College student, who played all of his club football in Rocky with Norths, is still on cloud nine after his near man-of-the-match performance.

"It was a dream come true. I'm still pinching myself, to be quite honest with you,” he said before teeing off for a round of golf with his dad Steven.

READ: Inside Team Munster: Star shakes off pre-game nerves for dream debut

READ: MUNSTER: From Emmaus class clown to The Cauldron

"There's no words to describe how I feel at the moment.

"I'd have to say it's one of the best games I've ever played in my whole career.

"I was really happy with my all-round game. In some games I'm good in attack and then some games I'm better in defence but I thought on Wednesday night I got a great balance.

"I always wanted to play for Queensland but I never thought I'd get the opportunity but to play in a decider in Brisbane you couldn't get a better feeling.

"To win and bring the shield to Queensland was the most pleasing thing for me.”

Cameron Munster of the Queensland Maroons (centre) and teammates celebrate winning game III and the State of Origin Game series between the Queensland Maroons and the NSW Blues, at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Wednesday, July 12, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Cameron Munster of the Queensland Maroons (centre) and teammates celebrate winning game III and the State of Origin Game series between the Queensland Maroons and the NSW Blues, at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Wednesday, July 12, 2017.

Munster admitted he was nervous heading into the all-important decider.

"We've had some legends wear the No.6 jersey in the last 20 or 30 years and I was stoked to be playing in the No.6 jersey on Wednesday night,” he said.

"I had big shoes to fill obviously with Johnno (Johnathan Thurston) being injured but all the boys just told me to play my style of football and I was lucky enough it paid off.

"Origin is so much faster than club land and so much more physical. I was blowing there for the first 10 minutes but found my second wind in the second half of the first and I was just stoked that I played a good game and that we won.”

Munster said it was a surprise text message of support on game day from one of those "legends” - The King Wally Lewis - that delivered a welcome dose of confidence.

"I was a bit shocked. I didn't know what to say to him to be quite honest,” Munster said of the message that arrived just hours before kick-off.

"He's one of the best, alongside Cameron Smith and Johnathan Thurston, to ever play State of Origin.

"To get a text from him saying that he backs me to play the game and believes that I can do the job gave me so much confidence going into the game.

"I couldn't believe it. I was proud as punch.”

Cameron Munster of the Queensland Maroons during State of Origin Game 3 between the Queensland Maroons and NSW Blues, at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, on Wednesday, July 12, 2017. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Cameron Munster of the Queensland Maroons during State of Origin Game 3 between the Queensland Maroons and NSW Blues, at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, on Wednesday, July 12, 2017.

Munster was thrilled that his parents Steven and Deborah were at the game to witness his incredible debut.

"It was a proud moment seeing my mum and dad after the game. There were hugs and kisses and I knew straight away they were proud of me, they had a few tears in their eyes.”

Rugby league stalwarts, including the legendary Lewis, have strongly endorsed Munster as the Maroons new No.6 but the man himself says he just needs to focus on maintaining that level of performance to cement his place in the Queensland team.

"Everyone can have their opinion about how I played, and it was a pretty good performance, but it was only one game,” he said.

"I just need to back it up and play consistent football for the Storm this year and keep my foot in the door and hopefully get another gig next year.

"No.6 is still up for grabs for anyone so I've just got to keep playing consistent football and go from there.

"I just need my footy to do the talking. I'm happy playing football at the moment, I'm enjoying footy and playing well for my club.

"My next goal is to get to the grand final and try to get a ring so I'll do whatever I can to get there. "

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
