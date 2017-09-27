Munster wants different ending in grand final sequel

Rockhampton's Cameron Munster and his Melbourne Storm teammates will tackle the courageous Cowboys in the season decider.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Rockhampton's Steven Munster confesses that son Cameron's stellar State of Origin debut this year will take some topping.

But the possibility of that incredible performance being surpassed will present itself at 6.15pm on Sunday at Sydney's ANZ Stadium.

Cameron will line up with the Melbourne Storm in the NRL grand final and will no doubt be looking to replicate his Origin form against the North Queensland Cowboys.

It is the 23-year-old's second consecutive NRL grand final appearance and he and his Storm teammates will be keen to avenge the loss to the Cronulla Sharks in the 2016 premiership decider.

Steven and his wife Deborah will take their place in the stands, just as they did last year, and they will be hoping it's a case of second time lucky.

Storm players Cameron Munster and Kenny Bromwich celebrate after winning the preliminary final against the Brisbane Broncos. JULIAN SMITH

Steven expects a hard-fought contest but he is confident the ultra-consistent Storm can take the title this time.

"They weren't playing as well last year as they are this year,” he said.

"With Billy Slater there I think they're a much better side this year so they're going to have every chance to win it.

"But you can't write off the Cowboys in any game and they're definitely coming home with a wet sail.

"Being Cooper Cronk's last game for the Storm they'll be pretty pumped up but in saying that the other team has Jason Taumalolo and Michael Morgan who are in the best form of their lives.”

Cameron's match-up against the red-hot Morgan, who has been instrumental in the Cowboys charge to the grand final, will be one of the most intriguing of the season decider.

Steven said Cameron was now starting to think he should be a five-eighth, the position he stepped into upon Slater's return to fullback this year.

"He's getting more confident in his kicking game and his defence has improved out of sight.

"The other night he did 27 or 30 tackles so that's a lot of work coming his way and he's certainly holding his own there.”

Cameron Munster starred in his State of Origin debut this year. DAN PELED

Steven continues to marvel at Cameron's Origin debut, which had rugby league pundits raving.

"I was just dumbfounded. No one expected him to do what he did in that game.

"I couldn't believe it and nor could Deborah and I don't think everyone in the crowd could believe it either.

"Everyone saw what he was capable of then and I don't think his form has dropped off much since.”

A grand final victory would cap what has been a sensational year for Cameron, despite him having missed four weeks with a broken jaw and three weeks with an ankle sprain.

"Everything's fallen into place so far and a win on Sunday would make a great year even better,” Steven said.

"And if they win there's always a chance he could sneak into the Australian side too and that would cap the year off perfectly.”