Mural asks an important question about the environment

IMPORTANT QUESTION: Councillor Pat Eastwood, with Youth Action Group students Brooke Killalea, Mack Clanfield, Blake McElhenny, Chantelle Carney, Breanna Willet at the mural they recently completed in Park St, Yeppoon.

AFTER being postponed for nearly seven months due to COVID-19, the Livingstone Youth Action Group's vision of an eye-catching mural with an important message has been brought to life with some spray paint cans and plenty of imagination.

The youth-led street art project was funded as part of Youth Week 2020, which was originally scheduled to take place in April.

The Livingstone Youth Action Group had been working on the project since term one, which included conducting a survey aimed at other young people in the community to help choose a theme and location for the artwork.

Portfolio holder of Healthy and Inclusive Community, Councillor Pat Eastwood said as a result, an environmental theme was chosen in a highly visible location across from the Yeppoon Central Shopping Centre and a popular fast food outlet.

Cr Eastwood said, "What if the world treated us the way we treat her?" was chosen as the wording for the mural.

"The group worked alongside talented local artist Martin Schlick from Mash Designs with the aim of creating a mural that gets people asking an important question about the impacts on not only our local environment but also the global impact of things like pollution and single-use plastics," he said.

"I commend the students in their creativity as well as the important message behind the artwork.

"The Youth Action Group represents some of the fantastic young people we have here in Livingstone who truly care about their future and the wider community."

Cr Eastwood encouraged young people to get involved with the group for its term four project, which will focus on upcycling.

"The Livingstone Youth Action Group includes students from different year levels and schools who come together to get involved in a variety of projects aimed at creating supportive and healthy environments for young people," he said.

"The group welcomes anyone aged between 12 to 24 years who is interested in playing a role in decisions that affect young people and developing new skills."

If you would like to be involved with the group, email CDSR@livingstone.qld.gov.au or visit council's Youth in Livingstone Facebook page.

