Mural brings together Central Queensland artists

BEACH ART: Jesse Pahl and other local artists came together to create a mural at Farnborough Beach on the weekend. Lee-ann Handley

ON SATURDAY morning, around 30 artists of all ages and skill levels from around Yeppoon came together to brighten up Farnborough Beach toilet block with a community mural.

Youth Arts Yeppoon (YAY) came together with Collective Creations, a group of artists working to bring art to public spaces, to organise the Take It To the Streets workshop, as part of Livingstone Shire Council's Placemaking program.

Local artist Lee-ann Handley designed and drew up the mural design and those who signed up to the workshop jumped on board to bring the creation to life.

"The talented Lee-ann Handley did a really beautiful job getting this up and running for everyone to come in and fill this great design in,” Narelle Schirmer said on Youth Arts Yeppoon Facebook page.

"Then we have the equally talented Vicki Van Der Meer (of Lady of the Lake Signs) showing how to do things with her amazing ability as artist and sign writer.

"All of the artists and would-be artists came and learned, played and experienced a vision and were able to enjoy the process of making a vision a reality.”

The mural is still yet to be completed but is on its way to becoming a slice of artistic tourism for Yeppoon.

"Keep Youth Arts Yeppoon fairly in your sights and see this mural get finished over the next few weeks. I believe it will be magic,” Ms Schirmer said.

Ms Handley said she wanted the elements of the mural to work in harmony with Farnborough Beach and the ocean, with three dimensional features, seagulls, surfing and fishing images and sea-life featured. There will also be a chalkboard element for future artists to contribute on.

"The top third of the design will look like an optical illusion where it will feel like you can see straight through the building and the seascape behind,” she said.

"As you drive by, the horizon line will meet up with the horizon line in the mural.”

Contact YAY via their Facebook page or Ms Handley directly on 0458 755 249 and sign up for the chance to contribute to this community mural and put your stamp on local scenery that will hopefully be around for many generations to come.

The workshop is $40 for adults and $20 for school aged children. Costs will cover provided materials. The next mural workshop dates will be the weekend of February 2-3.