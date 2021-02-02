Murder accused admits ‘false alibi’ for night of killing

A mother-of-six on trial for murder admitted to police she wrote a false entry in a nursing home visitors’ register for the night her ex was allegedly killed.

A mother-of-six on trial for murder admitted to police she wrote a false entry in a nursing home visitors’ register for the night her ex was allegedly killed.

A mother-of-six on trial for murder admitted to police she wrote a false entry in a nursing home visitors' register for the night her ex-husband was allegedly killed.

The Crown alleges Emily Jane Tracey created a false alibi for the night James Switez-Glowacz was murdered in his Wynnum West home.

Mr Switez-Glowacz, 36, was found dead by his father in his Wynnum West unit on February 8, 2018.

The court heard he died from a haemorrhage caused by multiple stab wounds.

His unit was about 200 metres away from the nursing home where Tracey's father was in palliative care, the Supreme Court in Brisbane heard.

Pages from the nursing home register, including for the night of the alleged murder, later went missing, police put to Tracey during an interview, asking about "the coincidence''.

She said she had no knowledge of the missing pages, discovered by a nursing home staff member after he retrieved the register from Tracey when she later visited her father.

When a detective put to Tracey that she had failed to previously tell them that the nursing home entry was not correct, she said: "I know all the evidence points to me and I know it doesn't look good''.

Tracey and Paul Mathew Moore have pleaded not guilty to the February 6, 2018, murder of Mr Switez-Glowacz, 36, at Wynnum West.

Victim James Switez-Glowacz with his mother Debbie Goodlet

Tracey had a daughter with Mr Switez-Glowacz, twin daughters with Paul Moore and three sons with another man, the court heard.

Tracey told police that she drove on her own to a Wynnum West nursing home to see her ill father, on the night of February 6, but never went inside because she thought he would be asleep.

When she was later shown her signature in the nursing home register, indicating she had visited her father that night, she said: "I did not go in that night, I signed it the next day''.

The visitor's register for February 6 showed Tracey's signature indicating she had visited from 7.55pm to 8.05pm, the court heard.

Tracey told police in an interview played to the court that she only parked on the street outside the nursing home, after driving her car from Paul Moore's home.

She said she made the false entry the next day so her family thought that she saw her Dad, telling police she knew it sounded ridiculous.

Emily Jane Tracey has pleaded not guilty to murder.

Tracey said an aunt whom she said could be "quite narky'' had told her sister that she did not love her dying Dad and wanted him to go.

"In my head it's not false because I was out the front,'' Tracey said.

Tracey said Paul Moore had once spoken to her about taking some mates around to "have a good talking'' to James, but he had never talked about hurting him.

When asked why Moore would have said that, she said: "Because he knew I was scared of him at times''.

The court heard in texts to Tracey on February 6, 2018, Mr Switez-Glowacz had asked her who she was seeing and said she should tell the truth because he was going to find out.

Tracey said Mr Switez-Glowacz previously had given her black eyes and a bruised chest, he had tried to choke her and had verbally abused her.

The trial is continuing.

Originally published as Murder accused admits 'false alibi' for night of killing