Kevin John Ryan, 40, was the victim of a fatal stabbing in Emu Park on Wednesday afternoon.
Crime

Murder accused committal date has been set

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
23rd Feb 2019 3:00 AM
A WOMAN accused of stabbing a man to death is expected to be ordered to stand trial in May.

Kimberley Ruth Mitchell, 27, is accused of murdering Kevin Ryan, 40, in Emu Park in October, 2017.

Mr Ryan was found seriously injured on a Bright Street footpath around 3.45pm on October 4.

Mitchell's murder charge and associated charges were brought before Rockhampton Magistrates Court where defence and prosecution agreed to six witnesses being cross examined at a committal hearing.

The committal hearing was set for May 13.

Committal hearings are where magistrates determine if there is sufficient evidence for the matter to proceed to the higher courts where the accused would stand trial.

Ms Mitchell has been remanded in custody since her arrest on January 8, 2018.

