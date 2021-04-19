Menu
Crime

Murder accused faces court after Caboolture double shooting

by Erin Smith
19th Apr 2021 10:24 AM
A 24-year-old Caboolture man has fronted court after the alleged double murder at a unit block a the weekend.

Adam Jayson Bird, 24, appeared in Caboolture Magistrates Court via video link this morning after being arrested 80km from the fatal double shooting on Saturday night.

Bird did not appear in court but was represented by a lawyer from Dib and Associates.

Police were called to an address in Lower King St at about 5.15pm on Saturday after reports of gunshots.

Daytona James was allegedly shot dead in a Caboolture unit at the weekend. Picture: Facebook
Daytona James was allegedly shot dead in a Caboolture unit at the weekend. Picture: Facebook

Police will allege they found two men with gunshot wounds at the unit complex. Both men were taken to Caboolture Hospital but later pronounced dead.

The 23-year-old victim has been identified as Burpengary father of two, Daytona James.

A second Burpengary man, aged 37 and yet to be identified, was also killed.

Two people were allegedly shot at a Lower King Street unit in Caboolture. Picture: David Clark
Two people were allegedly shot at a Lower King Street unit in Caboolture. Picture: David Clark

Witness reports lead police to track a Toyota Yaris to a service station at Beenleigh Redland Bay Rd, at Cornubia - where Bird was arrested at about 7pm.

The matter was adjourned until May 31.

Police are continuing to appeal for information and dashcam footage of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

