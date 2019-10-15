Murder accused, victim fought over lost items: Court hears

A fight over lost children's items ended in murder, it was alleged in Bundaberg Court yesterday.

Joel Nathan Blasco, 29, is accused of the stabbing of Stephen James Purcell at a Norville park last November.

Yesterday, a committal hearing before Magistrate Terry Duroux heard from several witnesses, including Blasco's fiance Claire Young, 23.

One of the witnesses, Breanna Machin, said an argument started between Mr Purcell and Blasco over the missing items, which Mr Purcell believed had been stolen.

The court heard that earlier in the day of the alleged attack there had been an indirect conversation between the two men over Facebook and a meeting arranged.

Ms Machin said her partner acted as a mediator between the two parties to stop the argument escalating.

She agreed with the idea raised by defence barrister Jakub Lodziak that there was the concern something could go wrong.

Ms Young said she saw Mr Purcell pass them by once before appearing from some nearby bush shortly later with his hands raised.

After Mr Purcell appeared, Ms Young said she and Blasco started backing away, but Blasco tripped.

She believed Mr Purcell was about to kick Blasco due to his body position.

"After Joel fell over and you saw Red (Mr Purcell) standing over Joel, the next thing you saw was Red walking back to the table?" asked Mr Lodziak.

"Yes," Ms Young said.

"Is that right? You didn't see anything between the two of them in the middle of that?"

"No."

She assisted the court by drawing a mud map of the area to help set the scene for the incident as it unfolded.

However, she said she only heard a verbal altercation and didn't hear anything physical, but saw Mr Purcell backing away from the fight holding his gut and "growling" at her.

"When you saw him after the fight, can you describe how Red was walking?" asked Police Prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess.

"I saw him walking back to the table, but he was holding his gut," Ms Young said.

"Did you hear anything?"

"He was growling at me, I think. He looked in my direction and went 'grrrr'."

Blasco is to face the Supreme Court, though no date for the trial has been set.