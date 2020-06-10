Murder accused thought victim was killer paedophile

The identity of a man accused of murdering his housemate can now be revealed, as a court hears the man thought the alleged victim was a paedophile and killer.

For the first time The Advertiser can identify the man accused of murdering his housemate in November 2019 as Paul Winston Oatey.

During an appearance in the Adelaide Magistrates Court today, a representative for the Director of Public Prosecutions said there was evidence that Oatey had made admissions to killing his housemate.

The body of Oatey's housemate was found in the backyard of a home in Bowmore Crt, Greenwith in the early hours of Monday, December 9, 2019.

Oatey was arrested and charged with murder a short time later.

His name and image were suppressed during his first court appearance as the investigation into the death continued.

On Wednesday Magistrate Jayanthi McGrath lifted the suppression order after police confirmed their investigation was concluding.

The prosecutor said Oatey and the alleged victim had known each other for at least seven years.

"The prosecution case is that the accused murdered the deceased sometime between the December 2 and December 8 2019," he said.

"The body was found in the early hours of December 9, 2019 by a group of youths who were allegedly staying at the address.

"The deceased was wrapped in bits of carpet and blankets in the rear yard.

"The accused was not living at the house at the time the body was found, having moved to Ridgehaven on December 7."

The prosecutor said the alleged murder had been "motivated by a belief allegedly held by the accused that the deceased was a paedophile and a murderer".

The prosecutor asked for an adjournment of 16 weeks for the completion of a post mortem report and DNA analysis.

"There was a slight delay in the body being found and the post-mortem report will be relevant as there is some evidence the youths may have interfered with the body during the period it was at the property.

"There is evidence of multiple blunt force trauma and ligature consistent with strangulation. "The forensics pathologist has given the preliminary finding that the timing of the head injuries, either pre or post mortem cannot be determined."

Ms McGrath granted an adjournment of 14 weeks for the preparation of the reports and finalisation of the investigation.

