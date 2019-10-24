Murder accused’s girlfriend: ‘He said he bashed the guy’

THE girlfriend of a man accused of stabbing a backpacker to death has told a court he had no reason to knife the German traveller during a scuffle.

The man, Jamie Saxon, 35, has pleaded not guilty to murder.

Jessica Wilkes, 28, was driving along Milton Road on October 6, 2017 with her then boyfriend Jamie Saxon on the way to pick up his parents from a train station when they collided with 30-year-old backpacker Dominik Schulze.

The Brisbane Supreme Court today heard Wilkes drove around a corner when she spotted an intoxicated Schulze in the middle of the road with his pants down and holding a bag of McDonald's.

Jamie Saxon has pleaded not guilty to murder. Picture: 9 News Brisbane

She today gave evidence in Saxon's murder trial, telling the court she braked heavily but couldn't avoid hitting Schulze who became angry when the pair got out of the car to see if he was okay.

"We got out of the car to see if he was ok and he jumped up and he was aggressive," Ms Wilkes said.

"As he jumped up, he pulled up his pants up and was yelling."

Ms Wilkes gave evidence that Schulze and a friend were yelling and throwing punches at her and Saxon but they were so intoxicated that none landed.

"Did you see Jamie hit at any stage?" Crown Prosecutor David Meredith asked.

"No," she replied.

"Were you hit at any stage," the prosecutor asked.

"No," she said.

"I was pushed but they were missing as they were punching."

German backpacker Dominik Schulze, 30, pictured at Kalbarri National Park W.A.

"Were either of the men throwing punches at Jamie," the prosecutor asked,

"They were but they were missing because they were too intoxicated," Ms Wilkes said.

The crown alleges Saxon returned to the car and came back with a knife, stabbing Schulze up to four times.

Ms Wilkes said she was at the other end of the car and did not see the stabbing and was then told by Saxon to get in the car.

"I asked him what happened and he said he bashed the guy," she said.

"Did you see anything that made it necessary for Jamie to use the knife?" Mr Meredith asked.

"No," she replied.

The pair then left the scene and went to the Roma Street Station to pick up Saxon's parents.

Schulze died hours later in hospital.

Saxon has pleaded not guilty to his murder.

The trial continues.