Murder accused's lawyer says case 'simply enormous'

Gary Ryan died last year after being allegedly stabbed multiple times.

A MURDER case risks turning into a disjointed morass more than a year after Mundubbera man Gary Ryan died, a defence lawyer says.

Three men and two women charged over the Fraser Coast 43-year-old's death had mentions at Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday.

Nobody was present on Friday to represent one of the accused, Jessica Lee Roebuck.

Another among the five accused, all of whom are in custody, is Dubbo man Trevor Spencer, 71.

His lawyer Julia Jasper said the case would have "significant logistical” problems unless it was streamlined.

"The matter is enormous. It is just simply enormous.”

She said the defence received "a bucket of disks” and added: "We have a situation where we have an incomplete, and not working correctly, electronic brief.”

The case needed to rely on either an old-fashioned paper and disk technology or have all relevant material uploaded, Ms Jasper said.

The lawyer told the court she understood a police officer said it would simply take too much time for police to copy all the material.

"In my view that's just not an acceptable response,” Ms Jasper said.

Crown Prosecutor Michael Andronicus said a handwriting analysis had been requested in relation to another one of the murder accused, Marilyn Anne Ryan.

"There's no ETA for that at this stage.”

Ms Ryan, in her mid-thirties, is from Orange, New South Wales.

The case was also waiting for some police statements and a NSW warrant, Mr Andronicus said.

The court was told a big volume of material was disclosed on Thursday.

The matter was adjourned for another mention on October 6.

Other people currently facing murder charges are Rockhampton man Stephen Peter Crump, 64, and Mark Stephen Crump, a 36-year-old from Orange.

Ms Roebuck, also from Orange, was 19 when she was arrested in Nanango last October.

Mr Ryan died on August 23 last year.

Police were called to a Bunce St property after a stabbing was reported around 11.30am that day.

Mr Ryan was taken to Mundubbera Base Hospital and later died.

-NewsRegional