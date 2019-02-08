Murder after Boxing Day drinking session

Mr Wiseman was stabbed in the heart and neck, his jugular severed.

ROBERT John Nott has been found guilty of murdering 21-year-old Nathan Wiseman.

Jurors delivered their verdict early on Friday afternoon after a two-week trial.

Nott, 41, pleaded not guilty to murder.

He showed no emotion as the jury announced its verdict.

Asked if he had anything to say after the verdict, he said "no".

He will be sentenced shortly.

Mr Wiseman, 21, died in the Tewantin stabbing in the early hours of December 27, 2015.

During the trial, Brisbane Supreme Court heard Mr Wiseman met Nott and Nott's friend Leeanne Berghofer on Boxing Day.

The trio drank together before witnesses in the Hilton Esplanade area near Noosa Marina heard fighting and yelling.

Prosecutor Danny Boyle said key issues for jurors included the "vulnerable positioning" of wounds in Mr Wiseman's heart and throat area.

He urged jurors to consider the force of the stabbing, and whether the older man's jealousy about female friend Leeanne Berghofer was a motive.

Nott told police the much younger man attacked him and he stabbed Mr Wiseman to stop the onslaught.

He said he was shocked "a little bit of aggression on the wine would lead to some young bloke's death".

But Nott also told police he was jealous when Mr Wiseman was "getting quite friendly" towards Ms Berghofer.

"I really did not want this to pan out like this," he added.

Mr Wiseman's grandmother Anthea Anthony read a victim impact statement to the court.

She said Nathan was a kind-hearted, naïve, trusting young man.

"He was and still is the heart of our family."

"We had this beautiful soul who believed there was good in everyone."

"Going out, getting drunk while armed, and then becoming aggressive, is a recipe for the disaster and tragedy which unfolded," Justice Peter Davis said after the verdict.

"What part alcohol played in the ultimate scenario, perhaps no-one will know."

The court heard Nott was convicted of armed robbery by Judge John Robertson on August 22, 2013 at Maroochydore District Court.

A knife was also used in that crime.

Justice Davis sentenced Nott to life in prison.

Nott spent more 1138 days, or more than three years in custody already.

He will not be eligible for parole until at least December 2035. -NewsRegional