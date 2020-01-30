Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Murder case delayed until next week

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
30th Jan 2020 5:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE trial for a man accused of murder in Rockhampton has been adjourned until next week due to interpreter availability.

Mohammed Khan is on trial in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton after pleading not guilty to murder.

The crown alleges Khan murdered Syeid Alam on or about April 5, 2016.

Justice Graeme Crow ­instructed a jury, who were the second jury to be impanelled for this case, to not speculate what did or didn’t happen in the first trial.

He explained the delay in the case now was due to the lack of a second Rohingya ­interpreter availability next week and another was being sourced, hopefully by Monday.

The trial is expected to take two weeks.

mohammed khan murder supreme court in rockhampton syeid alam tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rockhampton Hospital prepared for coronavirus threat

        premium_icon Rockhampton Hospital prepared for coronavirus threat

        News Hospital workers ready to take on international threat

        Man suffers fractures in fall at CQ property

        premium_icon Man suffers fractures in fall at CQ property

        News Paramedics respond to the property on the outskirts of Rockhampton

        WATCH: Adani builds massive excavator, $700m in contracts

        premium_icon WATCH: Adani builds massive excavator, $700m in contracts

        News Adani makes progress towards creating local jobs

        Truck driver charged for driving too many hours

        premium_icon Truck driver charged for driving too many hours

        Crime He was in his second long haul trip since returning to that side of the industry...