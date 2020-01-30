Murder case delayed until next week

THE trial for a man accused of murder in Rockhampton has been adjourned until next week due to interpreter availability.

Mohammed Khan is on trial in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton after pleading not guilty to murder.

The crown alleges Khan murdered Syeid Alam on or about April 5, 2016.

Justice Graeme Crow ­instructed a jury, who were the second jury to be impanelled for this case, to not speculate what did or didn’t happen in the first trial.

He explained the delay in the case now was due to the lack of a second Rohingya ­interpreter availability next week and another was being sourced, hopefully by Monday.

The trial is expected to take two weeks.