Murder charge after frantic 11-minute call

A frantic phone call led police to the discovery of young woman allegedly stabbed to death inside a home in a quiet Tasmanian town.

Gabrielle Marshall’s body was discovered by police at the property on Main Street, Ulverstone about 3am on Tuesday morning.

The 23-year-old had only recently moved to Tasmania from Queensland, with her distraught brother saying on social media she was seeking to “turn her life around”.

Police have now charged a man with her murder.

Ms Marshall had been living with a female friend and her young children in the small coastal town on the Bass Strait when police allege she was killed by a man who broke into the house.

Gabrielle Marshall has been named as the alleged victim.

Her friend allegedly called police reporting a “prowler” was inside, according to Detective Inspector Kim Steven.

She stayed on the line for 11 minutes before police arrived and allegedly found Ms Marshall already deceased with wounds “consistent” with a stabbing.

Police later arrested a man, 35, at another home about 200m away on the same street about 11am on Tuesday.

About 8pm on Wednesday night Tasmania police released a statement confirming the man had now been charged and will face court on Thursday.

“Police have charged a 35-year-old Ulverstone man with murder relating to the death of a 23-year-old Queensland woman in Ulverstone yesterday,” the statement read.

Tasmania Police on Main Street in Ulverstone where Ms Barnes was found dead. Photo: Helen Kempton

Gabrielle had moved to Tasmania recently. Picture: Supplied

“The man was detained to appear before the Devonport Magistrates Court tomorrow morning.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and loved ones of the deceased.”

Ms Marshall’s brother Casey McCarthy delivered a heartfelt tribute to his younger sister on Tuesday night, calling her a “beautiful soul who wanted nothing but peace in her life”.

“Gabs, we love you, we’re sorry we couldn’t protect you and I’m awfully sorry this happened to you,” he wrote.

“We love you always sweetheart, and will forever miss you.

Officers scoured multiple houses for evidence. Photo: Helen Kempton

“From the bottom of my heart, I love you Gabrielle, more than you will ever know.

“May you now be in peace my beautiful baby sister.”

On Ms Marshall’s Facebook page she wrote: “I love my daughter and my doggo, I love my boxing and MMA, I love my fitness and modelling motivation.”

The incident has rocked the sleepy town of Ulverstone, located 20km west of Devonport and with a population of about 14,500.

Originally published as Murder charge after frantic 11-minute call