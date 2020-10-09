Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Statue of Justice with scales in lawyer office. Legal law, advice and justice concept.
Statue of Justice with scales in lawyer office. Legal law, advice and justice concept.
News

Alleged slaying of Coast grandfather back in court

Jessica Cook
9th Oct 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 10:16 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE alleged stabbing murder of a Pialba grandfather was back before the court on Thursday.

Noel Nicholas Hilder, 64, is accused of stabbing 58-year-old Wayne John Thackrah in January last year.

Mr Thackrah died nine days after he was allegedly attacked outside his unit on Alice St.

Noel Nicholas Hilder faces charges 11 charges, including murder, going armed to cause fear and possession of a knife in a public place.

The case was adjourned for another four weeks to allow him to get further legal advice.

More Stories

Show More
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cafe approved for property near The Range private schools

        Premium Content Cafe approved for property near The Range private schools

        Business The development has been limited to be small scale and would operate from 6am to 3.30pm

        Dominic Doblo throws hat into Rocky election campaign ring

        Premium Content Dominic Doblo throws hat into Rocky election campaign ring

        Politics Determined to do some good for Rockhampton, local businessman Dominic Doblo is...

        GAME CHANGER: $8.4 promised for TAFE Centre of Excellence

        Premium Content GAME CHANGER: $8.4 promised for TAFE Centre of Excellence

        News The pressure is on the LNP to match Labor’s $8.4m campaign pledge to start work on...

        Crowds to return as young guns prep for CQ Cup Clash

        Premium Content Crowds to return as young guns prep for CQ Cup Clash

        Basketball This weekend’s game will be the first major one to take place since COVID-19...