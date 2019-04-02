Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man charged with murder in relation tothe death of Jay Brogden.
The man charged with murder in relation tothe death of Jay Brogden. Queensland Police Service
Crime

BREAKING: Murder charge in Airlie Beach cold case

Caitlan Charles
by
2nd Apr 2019 1:11 PM | Updated: 1:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged with murder in relation to the death of Jay Brogden in Airlie Beach in 2007.

The 33-year-old man was extradited from Sydney to Brisbane on March 19 in relation to an incident in Airlie Beach in 2009.

The man was arrested for his alleged role in the murder this morning, as part of an investigation by members of the Homicide Group and Whitsunday CIB.

Jay Borgden, 21
Jay Borgden, 21

It follows the arrest of a 32-year-old man in Coffs Harbour on March 26. He was arrested by NSW Police on unrelated matters and remains in custody.

Detectives will apply for his extradition to Queensland at a later date.

Investigations are ongoing and the 33-year-old man charged this morning is due to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court this afternoon.

More Stories

airlie beach editors picks jay brodgen murder whitsunday cib
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Is Yeppoon Rd up for auction as ALP matches LNP commitment?

    premium_icon Is Yeppoon Rd up for auction as ALP matches LNP commitment?

    News Landry hits back at Labor's 'irrelevant' commitment

    • 2nd Apr 2019 12:47 PM
    Rockhampton mum charged over baby’s death seeks bail

    premium_icon Rockhampton mum charged over baby’s death seeks bail

    Crime Megan Jean Freeman was sentenced to 18 months jail

    • 2nd Apr 2019 12:30 PM
    Surf Lakes gets second wave from Livingstone Shire

    premium_icon Surf Lakes gets second wave from Livingstone Shire

    News Debate arose over Monday's council meeting

    Cosplay mum prepares for weekend CapriCon event

    premium_icon Cosplay mum prepares for weekend CapriCon event

    News MERCURY Mowen on her elaborate creations: 'Anyone can do it'