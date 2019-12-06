Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Samuel Hunter Thompson, 22, went missing in early 2017.
Samuel Hunter Thompson, 22, went missing in early 2017.
Crime

Murder charge over Brisbane man’s disappearance

by Robyn Wuth, AAP
6th Dec 2019 2:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE trial of a man accused of murdering a man and burying his body in a pine forest north of Brisbane is underway in the Brisbane Supreme Court.

Robert Vincenzo Boscaino has pleaded not guilty to murdering Samuel Hunter Thompson, 22, on March 7, 2017.

The Crown rejected Boscaino's attempt to plead guilty to an alternative charge of being an accessory after the fact of murder.

He has pleaded guilty to a separate charge of interfering with a corpse.

A second man, Ashley Dyball, also charged with murder and interfering with a corpse is yet to face trial.

The jury trial has been set down for 10 days with prosecutors to call 38 witnesses.

More Stories

Show More
crime man killed murder murder allegation murder charges

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mum’s drug truth exposed: ‘I was good at covering it up’

        premium_icon Mum’s drug truth exposed: ‘I was good at covering it up’

        News At 30 years old, Tammy started self medicating and while she was ‘numb’ her world started to fall apart

        5 year NAPLAN trends: How every Rocky area school performed

        premium_icon 5 year NAPLAN trends: How every Rocky area school performed

        Education These are the Rockhampton schools that have improved their NAPLAN results the most...

        How Rocky region’s top NAPLAN schools did it

        premium_icon How Rocky region’s top NAPLAN schools did it

        Education “As a result of our regularly and ongoing data collection, students are aware of...

        VOTE NOW: Who is the best dentist in Central Queensland?

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Who is the best dentist in Central Queensland?

        Business You’ve given us our nominations and now it’s time to vote! Vote for your favourite...