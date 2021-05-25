Police at a Castlemaine home investigating the suspicious death of a man on Monday. Picture: Zizi Averill

Police at a Castlemaine home investigating the suspicious death of a man on Monday. Picture: Zizi Averill

A man has been charged with murder after an elderly Victorian man was found dead at his home northwest of Melbourne.

Police were called to the 80-year-old man’s Wimble Street home in Castlemaine where they discovered his body about 10.45am on Monday.

Homicide squad detectives probed the scene throughout Monday before arresting a 53-year-old Castlemaine man.

The man was interviewed and charged with one count of murder on Monday evening.

Forensics officers investigate a Castlemaine man’s death on Monday. Picture: Zizi Averill

He was remanded to face the Bendigo Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

A police spokeswoman said the two men were “believed to be known to each other”.

jack.paynter@news.com.au

Originally published as Murder charge over elderly man’s death