Isaac Powell, 32, is charged with murder.
News

MURDER CHARGE: Update on alleged Hervey Bay bashing case

Carlie Walker
18th Dec 2020 6:30 PM | Updated: 19th Dec 2020 7:40 AM
A MURDER charge was formally committed to a higher court in Hervey Bay this week.

A committal hand-up was held in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court for Torquay murder accused Isaac Powell.

The charge will be heard in supreme court at a later date.

Mr Powell allegedly attacked Paul Herdman at a Urangan St unit on September 5 last year.

The Chronicle previously reported the 45-year-old suffered serious head injuries and died at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital nearly two weeks later.

Officers launched a major operation, Romeo Mabble, to track down the suspect.

Mr Powell was arrested by police on September 11 last year.

One of the charges against Mr Powell was formally upgraded from grievous bodily harm to murder on November 28, 2019.

The remaining charges, including possessing dangerous drugs, wilful damage and serious assault of a person over 60, were adjourned until July 1, 2021.

