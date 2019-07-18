Murder link to 500g marijuana possession

A MAN busted with 499g of marijuana and no criminal record turned to using the drug to deal with depression following his mother's murder in 2017.

The 34-year-old pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count of possessing a dangerous drug and one of possessing drug utensils.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police searched the man's Parkhurst residence at 3pm on June 6 with Hill declaring 499.7g of marijuana as his.

He said the defendant also declared many clip seal bags, two scales, an electric grinder and a glass bong as his.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said the defendant turned to marijuana mid last year after his mother was murdered by his brother-in-law.

The defendant's 53-year-old mother was murdered by her son-in-law who arrived at her home armed with a machete and hammer just before 6am. Days earlier, her daughter had fled her 25-year-old partner and father of their one-year-old child.

The murderer fled the murder scene and died later that day from self-inflicted wounds.

"He (Mr King's client) has had a lot of guilt that he wasn't home when that occurred,” Mr King said.

"He has, since this, had a wake up call.”

Mr King said the defendant had been to his doctor for help and was now medicated for depression and anxiety.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said had the marijuana weighed another 0.3g, the defendant would have been looking at sentencing in a higher court.

He ordered the defendant to pay a $1250 fine and a conviction was not recorded.