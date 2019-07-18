Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE
Crime

Murder link to 500g marijuana possession

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
18th Jul 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN busted with 499g of marijuana and no criminal record turned to using the drug to deal with depression following his mother's murder in 2017.

The 34-year-old pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count of possessing a dangerous drug and one of possessing drug utensils.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police searched the man's Parkhurst residence at 3pm on June 6 with Hill declaring 499.7g of marijuana as his.

He said the defendant also declared many clip seal bags, two scales, an electric grinder and a glass bong as his.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said the defendant turned to marijuana mid last year after his mother was murdered by his brother-in-law.

The defendant's 53-year-old mother was murdered by her son-in-law who arrived at her home armed with a machete and hammer just before 6am. Days earlier, her daughter had fled her 25-year-old partner and father of their one-year-old child.

The murderer fled the murder scene and died later that day from self-inflicted wounds.

"He (Mr King's client) has had a lot of guilt that he wasn't home when that occurred,” Mr King said.

"He has, since this, had a wake up call.”

Mr King said the defendant had been to his doctor for help and was now medicated for depression and anxiety.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said had the marijuana weighed another 0.3g, the defendant would have been looking at sentencing in a higher court.

He ordered the defendant to pay a $1250 fine and a conviction was not recorded.

marijuana murder rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Community grieves young life lost in Nine Mile crash

    premium_icon Community grieves young life lost in Nine Mile crash

    News He was in the front passenger seat of a car travelling on Malchi Nine Mile Rd when it veered off the road and crashed into a tree.

    Mum calls on friends to help crash victim pull through

    premium_icon Mum calls on friends to help crash victim pull through

    News "Hamish is one angel that we all need to stay with us."

    Council reveals impending future for Rocky Music Bowl

    premium_icon Council reveals impending future for Rocky Music Bowl

    News Changes to happen to music attraction within the coming months

    Former workmate remembers Hamish fondly

    premium_icon Former workmate remembers Hamish fondly

    News Superior took Hamish 'under his wing'