Murder mystery alive: Rocky's king croc shooter still at large

THE gun-shot killer of a massive 5.2m Fitzroy River crocodile is yet to be found.

Authorities have been hunting those responsible since a tip-off led them to discover the carcass on September 21.

Nearly four weeks on and the Queensland Police Service have since confirmed investigations are ongoing.

If found, the culprit could have three years in prison and a $28,383.75 fine for "taking an estuarine crocodile without authority".

The Department of Environment and Heritage Protection (EHP) have also been investigating the death, caused by a single gun-shot wound to the head.

Neither authority was able to confirm if they had identified any suspects in the murder, or provide further details on the murder weapon.

EHP warned the given the crocodile's dominance, it's death would stir drastic behavioural changes in the local crocodile community as subordinates began to fight for food, territory and females.

CROCODILE MAP | Known crocodiles in the Fitzroy River and Capricorn Coast

Click the pins for more information. NOTE: Pins do not indicate exact location, source: EHP data

Everyone in the greater Rockhampton region is urged to report all crocodile sightings to the EHP as soon as possible on 1300 130 372 as timely reports are a great assistance to crocodile management.

A "problem crocodile" spotted by a member of the public was reported to the Department on August 8, and has been targeted for removal.

Latest EHP data shows it has not been captured yet.

Traps have been laid in the within the Rockhampton Targeted Management Zone (Zone C), which includes the area from the Barrage upstream to Long Island.

The massive reptile's killer is yet to be found. Contributed

Other problem crocodiles - measuring more than 2 metres - were reported in Gavial Creek on September 11 and one in Cawarral Creek, near Keppel Sands on September 4.

EHP records show a 2m crocodile was also removed from a farm dam at Adobe Rd, Tanby within the Livingstone Shire on April 8 this year.

There was also a confirmed crocodile sighting in Coorooman Creek near Emu Park boat ramp on January 16 this year.

Members of the public are reminded to always be Crocwise in croc country, in particular:

Obey croc warning signs;

Don't swim or let domestic pets swim in waters where crocs may live;

Stand back from the water when fishing or cast netting;

Never provoke, harass or feed crocs;

Never leave food, fish scraps or bait near the water, a camp site or boat ramp;

Never interfere with or fish or boat near crocodile traps, and

Always supervise children - you are responsible for your own safety in croc country.

Anyone with information which could assist police in their investigations is urged to call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1300 888 000 or the local police station