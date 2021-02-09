Menu
The Mackay Street, Lakes Creek home where police allege a man was attacked with a chair on Thursday, 28 January, 2021.
Crime

MURDER: New charges after alleged assault victim dies

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
9th Feb 2021 6:37 AM
The charges against Hamid Hussein have been upgraded to murder after the alleged assault victim died in hospital days after the incident.

A 32-year-old man sustained critical injuries as a result of an alleged assault at a Mackay St, Lakes Creek homes on Thursday January 28, shortly before 10pm.

He later died at Rockhampton Hospital from severe head injuries on the following Saturday.

Police previously stated they would not be upgrading the charges until an autopsy had been completed on the alleged victim.

On January 29, Lakes Creek man Hamid Hussein, 35, was charged with one count of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

He appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 29.

Police have now confirmed a 35-year-old Lakes Creek man was charged with one count of murder on February 5.

It will be alleged one of the men used a wooden chair handle to hit the other man in the head causing significant injuries.

He will appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on May 5.

A number of people involved in the alleged incident are non-English speaking and police and the courts have been working with interpreters.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

