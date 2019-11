MURDER PROBE: Charges to be upgraded after victim dies

A CHARGE against a Torquay father, who allegedly violently attacked a man in September, is expected to be upgraded to murder, a Queensland Police spokesperson said.

Isaac William Powell, 32, was charged with grievous bodily harm on September 12 after an alleged attack on a 45-year-old man, also from Torquay, on September 5.

The victim was taken to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, where he died on September 16.

The charge was expected to be formally altered in court on Thursday however, Mr Powell's lawyer asked for a two-week adjournment.

More information to come.