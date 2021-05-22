Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Police have launched a murder investigation following a woman’s death after she sustained a neck injury. Picture: Richard Walker
Queensland Police have launched a murder investigation following a woman’s death after she sustained a neck injury. Picture: Richard Walker
News

Murder probe over woman’s death

by Emily Cosenza
22nd May 2021 9:43 AM | Updated: 10:00 AM

A murder investigation has been launched into the death of a Queensland woman who suffered a neck wound.

Police were called to a home on Riverway Drive at Condon, in Townsville, about 7.20pm on Friday.

The woman, 29, was taken to Townsville University Hospital in a critical condition where she died shortly after.

Queensland Police established a crime scene and are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death.

Anyone with information or who has CCTV or dashcam footage from in or around the area is urged to contact police on 131 444 or online.

Originally published as Murder probe over woman’s death

Just In

    Businesses fined thousands

    Businesses fined thousands
    • 22nd May 2021 9:24 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        30+ PICS: All the furry fun from Pawty in the Park

        Premium Content 30+ PICS: All the furry fun from Pawty in the Park

        News Who let the dogs out? (Woof, woof, woof)

        • 22nd May 2021 10:09 AM
        Letters to the ed: Candidates appear out of the wilderness

        Premium Content Letters to the ed: Candidates appear out of the wilderness

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s view of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        LSC to close car park in bid to stop youth misbehaviour

        Premium Content LSC to close car park in bid to stop youth misbehaviour

        News The council is trialling closing the top level of the carpark at night to see if it...