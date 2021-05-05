Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man accused of murdering his housemate in 2014 has been granted a retrial in a bombshell appeal.
A man accused of murdering his housemate in 2014 has been granted a retrial in a bombshell appeal.
Crime

Murder retrial ordered over killing of man in CBD

by Shayla Bulloch
5th May 2021 5:29 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Townsville man accused of murdering his housemate in 2014 has been granted a retrial in a bombshell appeal.

Mark Anthony Smith had his murder conviction set aside on Wednesday after a successful appeal in the Supreme Court of Queensland.

Smith was found guilty in 2019 of strangling his roommate, Bradley Lester, to death over a 20-minute period, and leaving his body in long grass at a Stuart St cutting in April, 2014.

Smith and Bradley were living together at OzCare Townsville hostel at the time of his death.

A jury found Smith guilty in July, 2019, and Justice David North sentenced Smith to life imprisonment in Townsville Supreme Court.

An appeal was launched, and Smith was granted a retrial on Wednesday.

It is understood Smith will stay behind bars on remand, pending the retrial.

It is understood a bail application would need to be heard at Townsville Supreme Court for Smith to be released.

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as Murder retrial ordered over CBD killing

bradley lester mark anthony smith murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Senator ‘very impressed’ by Beef Australia

        Premium Content Senator ‘very impressed’ by Beef Australia

        Rural “There’s been some real solid, meaty, muscly steers out there.”

        • 5th May 2021 5:00 PM
        CQ initiative aids the homeless to be disaster ready

        Premium Content CQ initiative aids the homeless to be disaster ready

        Community About 250 first aid kits were shared between community groups based in Rockhampton...

        • 5th May 2021 5:00 PM
        Gallery: Action from inside Fred Brophy boxing tent

        Premium Content Gallery: Action from inside Fred Brophy boxing tent

        Boxing The crowd went wild as boxers and members of the public took to the ring on Tuesday...

        Telstra reveals plans to bring call centres back to Aus

        Premium Content Telstra reveals plans to bring call centres back to Aus

        Technology It was also announced at Beef that it would co-invest $200 million towards...