Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gary Ryan was found with fatal stab wounds on his Mundubbera property in 2016.
Gary Ryan was found with fatal stab wounds on his Mundubbera property in 2016.
Crime

Murder trial delayed after accused has a medical episode

Danielle Buckley
1st Nov 2019 2:00 PM | Updated: 2:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TRIAL has been delayed after a murder accused had a medical episode while a recording of a police officer posing as a prisoner was being played.

Stephen Peter Crump and Trevor Spencer are on trial in the Brisbane Supreme Court over the murder of Gary Ryan, 43, who was found with critical stab wounds at a Mundubbera property on August 23, 2016.

During the fifth day of the trial, an audio recording between Mr Crump and a police officer, who was posing as a prisoner, had to be stopped after his counsel indicated that he was having "physical difficulties".

Paramedics were called to assist Mr Crump, of Rockhampton, and the trial was adjourned for the day.

It is unclear when the trial will restart.

Both Mr Crump and Mr Spencer have pleaded not guilty to murder.

The trial is being heard by Justice Martin Burns.

- NewsRegional

court crime editors picks murder trial
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: North Rocky fire extinguished, power restored

        premium_icon UPDATE: North Rocky fire extinguished, power restored

        News It is believed that an electrical fault could be linked to the fire.

        • 1st Nov 2019 1:41 PM
        Road rage mum had many stressors before she spat at victim

        premium_icon Road rage mum had many stressors before she spat at victim

        Crime Multiple life stressors prior to mum’s road rage incident on way to drop kids at...

        From the Pilbeam stage to the evil lair below

        premium_icon From the Pilbeam stage to the evil lair below

        News Rockhampton Musical Union’s Phantom of the Opera pits the rollicking life of an...

        • 1st Nov 2019 2:03 PM
        Carolyn’s everyday could save your life

        premium_icon Carolyn’s everyday could save your life

        News ‘I just love the variety of the day you never know what the day is going to be like...