Murder update: letters at home reveal intent to harm victim

POLICE have revealed chilling details about the lead-up to the murder of a Rockhampton woman last week and an attack on a police officer.

Letters found at the home of the suspect indicate he had gone to the victim's home with intent to kill.

Rockhampton Police discovered the body of a 53-year-old woman at a home in Mills Ave, Frenchville last Friday and subsequently launched a manhunt for the "son-in-law" who was last sighted fleeing the scene.

Soon after the 25-year-old suspect fled the murder scene, he slammed into a police car on Emu Park Rd and it burst into flames.

The sergeant inside the vehicle narrowly escaped the car before it caught fire and the suspect was found dead in his car, with self-inflicted wounds to his throat and heart.

Acting Detective Inspector Luke Peachey said investigations were still proceeding but authorities had uncovered evidence showing the suspect's state of mind suggesting the murder was a premeditated and calculated attack.

The letters also suggest his decision to ram a stationary police car at high speed was not a spur of the moment decision.

"We know this because we found a number of letters at his residence which indicate through coded message that he had some intent to do some harm towards the victim in this matter and also had a vendetta against police," he said.

Det Act Insp Luke Peachy. Allan Reinikka

Act Det Insp Peachey said the officer involved was still very shaken up but considered himself lucky.

"Obviously we'll be watching his mental wellbeing over the coming weeks and months because we know he was a very lucky person to not be more seriously injured,” he said.

Act Det Insp Peachey said it was terrible a thing for the emergency services personnel to deal with in the lead up to Christmas.

"Both scenes were very gruesome, very traumatic for all people attending, obviously the victims family, the police officers who were there and the QAS people who were also there," Act Det Insp Peachey said.

"It was one of those scenes that no one wants to see, especially given the time of year, which made it even worse.”

Although the prime murder suspect had died, Act Det Insp Peachey said police would continue the process of investigation.

"We treat it as any other murder investigation at this point, we still do a complete full investigation," he said.

"We did a final walk through of the crime scene on Saturday, we've completed our full forensic investigation of both crime scenes.

"Through our investigations we believe that we're very lucky that we weren't investigating more deaths.

Police have established a crime scene at a Mills Avenue home, where a 53-year-old woman was found dead this morning. The Morning Bulletin

"We will now prepare the report for the coroner for his consideration and we will wait to hear his findings."