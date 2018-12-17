Murder victim's secrets of affair and gambling revealed

Ferdous Ferdous, wife of murdered Allenstown man Syeid Alam whose remains were found on the Fitzroy riverbank. Pictured with a family member.

A MAN murdered on the banks of the Fitzroy River in April 2015 was married, had children with another on the way, had a girlfriend and lost $20,000 gambling.

A committal hearing for the man accused of murder heard these details while the murder victim's widow was cross examined.

Mohammed Khan has been ordered to stand trial after entering pleas of not guilty to one count of murdering Syeid Alam and one count of improper handling of a dead body.

Mohammed Khan when he was arrested in relation to the murder of Syeid Alam. Adam Wratten

Mr Alan's widow Ferdous Ferdous took the stand in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

Khan's defence barrister Andrew Hoare questioned Ms Ferdous, through her Rohingya translator, questions about evidence in her statement to police given about eight months after her husband's death.

Those included how she knew Mr Alam had shown Khan a photograph proving Khan's wife was having an affair with Mr Alam's brother.

Ms Ferdous told the court she overheard the conversation between the two men when the photo was shown and that it happened about one and a half months before Mr Alam went missing.

She said the relationship between the two men changed a little after that and they went fishing together less often.

Ms Ferdous said they were not showing anger towards each other.

The court also heard that prior to Mr Alam's death, he told his wife he had lost $20,000 gambling with other Rohingyas and that he could no longer support her and the children.

murder victim Syied Alam. Contributed

Ms Ferdous said that Mr Alam did continue to support their family but thought he may have told her this so she could get support from welfare organisations.

She said she did know about his girlfriend but none of these issues caused problems in their relationship.

The court heard Khan visited Ms Ferdous the morning after he allegedly went fishing with the victim and murdering him.

Ms Ferdous said when she asked Khan where her husband was, he said he didn't go fishing with Mr Alam the night before and suggested Mr Alam was with another man -Nor Alam.

The court heard Khan had given Ms Ferdous okra as he was going away and he didn't want it to spoil.

Ms Ferdous was also questioned about a phone conversation she had with her mother two days after she last saw Mr Alam.

"You were told by your mother that your ex husband had something to do with the disappearance of (Mr Alam)," Mr Hoare said.

Ms Ferdous said yes, she had that conversation with her mother.

The court heard this conversation took place when Ms Ferdous thought Mr Alam was only missing, and before police informed her they had found his remains.

Mr Alam, 33, was found dead at a creek off the Fitzroy River in Rockhampton on April 16, 2016.

It was 10 days after he was last seen alive.

He was decapitated.

Mr Khan also worked with Mr Alam at a local meatworks.

On Friday, police prosecutor Clancy Fox tendered 65 witness statements and 146 exhibits.

The exhibits included CCTV vision taken along Lakes Creek Rd, Bridge St and at the Park Avenue Hotel.

There were also crime scene photographs of two vehicles - a Toyota Camry owned by Mr Khan and a Jeep Cherokee.

There were also crime scene photographs from the Fitzroy River, from Mr Khan's Dean St residence, Mr Alam's head and the autopsy.

Police will allege Mr Khan slit Mr Alam's throat and then chopped his head off with a tomahawk between 7pm and 8pm on April 5, 2016.