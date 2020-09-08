Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Murdered man dead inside home for five days

by Vanessa Marsh
8th Sep 2020 1:32 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police allege a 48-year-old man found dead in his Taringa home last week was murdered five days before his body was found.

Two 33-year-old Brisbane men were arrested and charged with the murder yesterday, five days after the man's body was discovered in his home.

One of the men, Michael Bradley Small, 33, appeared via video link to the Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning where he was formally charged with one count of murder.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Janelle Brassington said it was alleged the pair killed the 48-year-old on Sunday, August 30, five days before his body was found in a Waverley Street home on Thursday.

Police applied for a forensic procedure order which Small did not oppose.

Forensic procedure orders, depending on the conditions, can allow officers to take DNA evidence such as hair, saliva and blood.

His alleged co-offender Scott Richard Gordon, 33, also faced court via video link for a brief mention of his murder charge.

letterspromo

The pair both had their cases adjourned to September 28 for mention. They are unable to apply for bail in the Magistrates Court jurisdiction.

Gordon and Small were arrested and charged with murder yesterday following a homicide investigation into the suspicious death.

Police were called to a Waverley Road address around 3pm on September 3 where the body of a man was located.

A crime scene was immediately established at the residence, with Indooroopilly detectives assisted by Crime and Intelligence Command's Homicide Investigation Unit investigating the suspicious death.

 

 

 

Originally published as Murdered man dead inside home for five days

More Stories

crime murder queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Alleged arson house being demolished

        Premium Content Alleged arson house being demolished

        Crime Daniel Bromilow was charged with one count of arson and one count of fraud.

        Top prices expected at CQLX Droughtmaster Sale

        Premium Content Top prices expected at CQLX Droughtmaster Sale

        Rural Close to 500 head will go under the CQLX hammer at the sale

        Mum, baby stranded on CQ island after dad disappears

        Premium Content Mum, baby stranded on CQ island after dad disappears

        News The young family faced an anxious wait after there were troubles at sea.

        COURT: List of those appearing in Rocky Magistrates Court

        Premium Content COURT: List of those appearing in Rocky Magistrates Court

        Crime See the full list for today, Tuesday September 8