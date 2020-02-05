Menu
ACCUSED: Mohammed Khan has pleaded not guilty to murdering Syeid Alam on or about April 5, 2016.
Crime

Murdered man’s DNA not found in house swabs

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
5th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
SWABS taken by a forensic scientist at the residence of Mohammed Khan did not detect the DNA profile of the man he is accused of killing, a jury has heard.

Police Sergeant Leanne Judith Skerke gave evidence on Tuesday at Mr Khan’s trial in the Supreme Court at Rockhampton.

Mr Khan has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Syeid Alam on or about April 5, 2016.

Mr Alam was decapitated and his remains were found in a gully off the Fitzroy River.

The trial on Tuesday heard that Sgt Skerke, a forensic scientist stationed in Cairns, undertook a forensic examination at the Khan residence in Rockhampton in May 2016.

Sgt Skerke said the house was a two-storey fibro dwelling with the living quarters on the upper level.

She said the downstairs level was utilised as a carport, laundry and general storage area.

Crown prosecutor Alexandra Baker asked Sgt Skerke what her role was in the examination of the house.

Sgt Skerke said her job was to examine the dwelling for the presence of biological or physical evidence, primarily in this situation - blood.

“Generally that involves me going through and visually examining the scene, sometimes using lighting,” she said.

“And any areas of interest that I identify or detected, I can then use chemical techniques to presumptively test the areas of interest for any potential body fluids, and in this situation I was looking for blood.”

Sgt Skerke said she tested a stained area of the front timber door.

She said there were no stains of forensic value located in the lounge area.

Sgt Skerke said in the kitchen, she collected some swabs from apparent blood stains on the lid and side of an esky.

“That was in the kitchen, just sitting on the floor adjacent to the fridge,” Sgt Skerke said.

She said she also sampled staining in a linen cupboard.

“There was a linen cupboard built into the hallway for want of a better word, running along the wall.

“There were a number of swabs that I collected from the base, I guess, of the linen cupboard.

“I also collected a number of swabs from the vanity cabinet in the bathroom.”

Sgt Skerke said the swabs she collected were sent to Queensland Health Forensic Science in Brisbane where they underwent DNA analysis.

She said she was able to, and did, view the results of that testing.

Ms Baker asked Sgt Skerke if there were any forensic or biological links made between the samples she took and to Syeid Alam.

“There were not, of the samples that I collected I can confirm from the computer records that the DNA profile of Syeid Alam was not recorded and detected on the swabs I collected,” Sgt Skerke said.

The police sergeant said she also assisted with a forensic examination of a black jeep at a holding yard.

“The purpose of my examination was to examine the interior of the jeep for any latent or non-visible blood stains to the interior of that vehicle,” Sgt Skerke said.

“During my examination of the black jeep I did not get any positive luminol reactions inside the car.”

Sgt Skerke said she also undertook testing of a rubber floor mat and a section of carpet.

She said there was no positive results to biological material from that examination.

Defence barrister Andrew Hoare asked if samples that were cut from clothing and sent away were tested for DNA and blood.

Sgt Skerke said: “They don’t do any further testing at the laboratory stage for blood.”

Sgt Skerke confirmed with Mr Hoare that she had seized all the knives in the kitchen and tested them.

She said she did not get positive results from the knives.

The trial continues.

mohammed khan murder trial rockhampton supreme court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

