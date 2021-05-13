Murdered mum’s chilling final words

Last clip of Brit mum Caroline Crouch playing with baby weeks before she was killed

Last clip of Brit mum Caroline Crouch playing with baby weeks before she was killed

Burglars who tortured a British mum to death in Greece could be caught by DNA under her fingernails as she fought for her life.

Samples from Caroline Crouch's fingernails show evidence of her frantic struggle as she was being strangled with her T-shirt and are now being examined by investigators.

Tragic Caroline, 20, was strangled after being tortured and having a gun pointed at the head of her baby Lydia her Athens home.

Her husband Charalambos and young daughter survived the attack. Picture: Social media

Her husband was tied up and blindfolded during the ordeal. Picture: Social media

Officials and politicians have described the attack as ''heinous'' and ''brutal'' and her husband Charalambos Anagnostopoulos, 32, is helping investigators hunting the gang.

He said the couple begged for their lives as Caroline screamed for help as she was being tortured.

"I heard my wife screaming for help tied to the bed while I was tied to the floor," Mr Anagnostopoulos said in an emotional statement.

"We screamed not to be hurt. We begged the thieves not to harm us. We told them where the money was and asked them to leave us alone.

"The baby was crying, my wife was crying and someone or some people were looking to find more money and jewellery. Suddenly they left the room and I couldn't hear my wife's voice any more."

A post-mortem examination is taking place today by and it is believed she may have been strangled with her own T-shirt, Skai.gr reports.

Meanwhile police are colleting samples from the couple's clothes and from Caroline's fingernails.

'Fought for her life'

"Clothes that the couple were wearing at the time of the incident and samples from the nails of the victim, who fought for her life and that of her baby, have been recovered and now being examined for any generic material that could help identify the perpetrators," said a spokesman.

CCTV footage from nearby homes and businesses was also being examined and door to door inquiries were also taking place in the up-market Athens suburb where the horrific break in took place early on Tuesday morning.

The murdered woman was born in Greece but holds a UK passport. Picture: Social media

The murdered woman was tortured by the attackers who fled with cash and jewellery. Picture: Social media

Another police officer quoted in Greek media claimed the gang had been identified and were well known.

"The three robbers are professionals. They have what we call a criminal past," said the cop.

"That is, they are marked, they have gone through prisons and as it turned out, they are people with a strong anti-social element and a complete lack of emotions."

He said the sadistic gang "used their hands" to kill the young mum despite having weapons in what was a "prolonged physical contact" with their victim.

The officer said the killers had the opportunity to walk away but didn't.

"This clearly shows their intention to kill. In a robbery, the question is money. It was not necessary to kill to achieve the goal

"They took the money, but they will be charged with murder. A crime that will send them behind bars for many years."

Caroline Crouch was strangled by three thieves at her home in Athens, Greece. Picture: Social media

The three robbers forced their way into the family's two storey house at 4.30am after breaking a CCTV camera and hanging the family's dog by its own leash.

According to news site Ta Nea, a fourth criminal kept watch outside the home as the other three found the couple sleeping with their child in an attic bedroom.

Reports suggest the gang still demanded more and eventually escaped with more than $54,000 in both cash and valuables.

Caroline's British father moved to Greece twenty years ago where he lives with his Filipino wife who was today said to be in Athens with investigators.

Marilena Poniraki, who taught Caroline on the island of Alonissos where she lived with her parents, paid tribute to her.

"I will always remember her so happy, she was a very remarkable creature, it is a great pity what has happened."

